Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $129.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 3,722,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 5,707,814 shares.The stock last traded at $123.02 and had previously closed at $124.59.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,792,459 shares of company stock worth $316,770,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average is $74.56.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

