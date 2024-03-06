Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 134.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $149.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

