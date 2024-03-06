Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO opened at $149.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

