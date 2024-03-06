Difference Capital Financial (TSE:DCF) Trading Up 0.4%

Difference Capital Financial Inc (TSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.62 and last traded at C$4.62. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Difference Capital Financial Inc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in debt and equity growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in early-stage, expansion stage, seed capital, convertible debentures, later stage, and post IPO stage investments. It focuses its investments on private growth companies, in the non-resource sector.
