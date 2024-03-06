Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Hits New 12-Month High at $217.90

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 217.90 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 216.10 ($2.74), with a volume of 155011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.74).

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.17) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 188 ($2.39) to GBX 219 ($2.78) in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.50 ($2.51).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 173.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

