Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 482.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

DFS opened at $121.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

