Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 668.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

