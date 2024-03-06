Domo (DOMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domo Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $401.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.35. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Get Domo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $66,097.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 81,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Domo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Domo by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Domo by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,718,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 173,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domo

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.