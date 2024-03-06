Domo (DOMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Domo Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $401.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.35. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $18.19.
In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $66,097.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
