Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,107 shares of company stock worth $1,801,701. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.5 %

Donaldson stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

