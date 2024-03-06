Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 185,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 225,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGICA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of DGICA opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $456.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07 and a beta of -0.07. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.34). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.71%.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.