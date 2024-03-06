DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) vs. MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Financial Analysis

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 2.40% 2.33% 1.88% MicroCloud Hologram -44.45% -83.65% -60.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 1 2 0 0 1.67 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DouYu International and MicroCloud Hologram, as provided by MarketBeat.

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 90.14%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and MicroCloud Hologram’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.03 billion 0.22 -$10.94 million $0.06 11.84 MicroCloud Hologram $346.06 million 0.10 -$20.32 million N/A N/A

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Risk and Volatility

DouYu International has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 5.17, meaning that its stock price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DouYu International beats MicroCloud Hologram on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

