DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $86.72

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and traded as low as $76.38. DSV A/S shares last traded at $76.51, with a volume of 27,220 shares trading hands.

DSV A/S Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

About DSV A/S

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3274 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.31. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.25%.

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.