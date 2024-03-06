DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $86.72

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and traded as low as $76.38. DSV A/S shares last traded at $76.51, with a volume of 27,220 shares trading hands.
DSV A/S Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65.
DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DSV A/S Increases Dividend
About DSV A/S
DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DSV A/S
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.