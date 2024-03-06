Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $206.25 and last traded at $209.28. 251,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 694,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.77.

Specifically, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,188 shares in the company, valued at $23,262,883.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,262,883.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,000 shares of company stock worth $30,040,040. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.75.

Duolingo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.99 and a 200 day moving average of $186.50.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

