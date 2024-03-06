DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DXP Enterprises Stock Up 1.5 %
DXPE stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.67. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises
In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,314,334.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
