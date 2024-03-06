DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 1.5 %

DXPE stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.67. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,314,334.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.