DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.16% of DXP Enterprises worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 161.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 10.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 181.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 631,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,314,334.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.33. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $576.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.67.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

