Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 456,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,459,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Specifically, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,082,507 shares of company stock valued at $47,630,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DYN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 142,083 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.