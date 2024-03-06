e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $891,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

Shares of ELF opened at $201.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.73. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

