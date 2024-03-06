Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $63.30 and last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 14417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.
The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 5.77%.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $619.73 million, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.49.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
