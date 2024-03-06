Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $63.30 and last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 14417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 5.77%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $619.73 million, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

