Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

