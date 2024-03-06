Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CEV opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $208,242.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,394,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 30,016 shares of company stock valued at $303,196 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

