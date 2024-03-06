Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEV opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $208,242.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 931,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,394,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 30,016 shares of company stock worth $303,196 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

