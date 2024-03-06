Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $10.38.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
