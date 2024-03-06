Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $163,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

