Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 225,920 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,076 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

