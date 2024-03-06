Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 28th

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

