Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

EVN stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 344,277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 75,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,777 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

