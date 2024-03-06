EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. EchoStar traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.75. 325,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,012,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SATS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 59.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,892,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,090,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,679,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 4,541.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 625,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter worth approximately $10,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

