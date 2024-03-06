electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.63. 9,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 14,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

electroCore Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $39.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.

Institutional Trading of electroCore

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155,703 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

See Also

