Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 68,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Electrovaya Stock Down 0.2 %

Electrovaya stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the third quarter worth $9,582,000.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Featured Articles

