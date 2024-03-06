EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of EMCOR Group worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE EME opened at $324.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $329.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.09.
EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
