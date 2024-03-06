Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRTGet Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

ESRT opened at $9.67 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

