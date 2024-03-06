Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
