Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,115 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Encompass Health worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.1 %

EHC opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

