Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Endesa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Endesa has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

