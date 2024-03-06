Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.58 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.64.

Get Entegris alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27. Entegris has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.