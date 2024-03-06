Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Clarivate Plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Clarivate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Clarivate’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLVT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $7.01 on Monday. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

