Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Boosted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 73.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

