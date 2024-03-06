Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.25% of Esquire Financial worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $47,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,586.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Esquire Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $408.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.80. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $54.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.01 million. Analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

