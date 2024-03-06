Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,375 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

