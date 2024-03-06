Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Essent Group worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The company had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

