Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

ESNT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESNT

Essent Group Price Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Quarry LP grew its position in Essent Group by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Essent Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Essent Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.