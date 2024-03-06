Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $438,688.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,244.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,730 shares of company stock worth $1,031,066 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

EPRT stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.