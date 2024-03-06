Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of WTRG opened at $34.55 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $206,493,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,964,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,785,000 after buying an additional 896,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,991,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,500,000 after acquiring an additional 823,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

