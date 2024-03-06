Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) vs. NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Critical Contrast

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) and NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of NextMart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Etsy and NextMart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 2 9 12 0 2.43 NextMart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Etsy presently has a consensus target price of $88.88, suggesting a potential upside of 29.65%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than NextMart.

Etsy has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextMart has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Etsy and NextMart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.75 billion 2.96 $307.57 million $2.24 30.60 NextMart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than NextMart.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and NextMart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 11.19% -70.75% 15.05% NextMart N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Etsy beats NextMart on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides the Etsy Purchase Protection program that is designed to help buyers; the Etsy Share and Save program for sellers to save on Etsy fees for sales that drive to their Etsy shop from their own channels. Additionally, it offers educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

