Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 63,928 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 43,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Europa Metals Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.41.

About Europa Metals

Europa Metals Limited is involved in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

