Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) Insider Will Holland Acquires 540,939 Shares

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) insider Will Holland bought 540,939 shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,409.39 ($6,865.58).

Will Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Will Holland purchased 736,781 shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,367.81 ($9,351.20).

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Europa Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.78 ($0.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £10.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

