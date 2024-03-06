Everest Group (NYSE:EG) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Head to Head Analysis

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Everest Group and Global Indemnity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Group 0 3 3 1 2.71 Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everest Group presently has a consensus price target of $434.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.46%. Given Everest Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Global Indemnity Group.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Global Indemnity Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Everest Group pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Indemnity Group pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Everest Group and Global Indemnity Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Group $14.59 billion 1.09 $2.52 billion $59.73 6.14 Global Indemnity Group $628.53 million 0.64 -$850,000.00 $1.54 19.16

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity Group. Everest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Indemnity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Everest Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Group and Global Indemnity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Group 17.26% 25.05% 6.10% Global Indemnity Group 3.81% 2.68% 0.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everest Group beats Global Indemnity Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Group

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides third-party treaty reinsurance for casualty insurance and reinsurance companies, as well as professional liability products to companies through brokers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

