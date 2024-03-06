Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 308 call options.

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $573.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $200,834.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,182,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,314.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,461 shares of company stock worth $1,267,390. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

