Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 308 call options.
Evolv Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $573.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.37.
In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $200,834.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,182,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,314.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,461 shares of company stock worth $1,267,390. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
EVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
