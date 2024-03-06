Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Update

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 7,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,432 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 129,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 93,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

