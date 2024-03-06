Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Exponent alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Exponent

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO stock opened at $78.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. Exponent has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $105.85.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $102,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth $1,123,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.