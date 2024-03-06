Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Head to Head Analysis

Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Free Report) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Exxaro Resources and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxaro Resources N/A N/A N/A Ferroglobe 5.29% 16.74% 7.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exxaro Resources and Ferroglobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxaro Resources $1.78 billion 1.63 $679.76 million N/A N/A Ferroglobe $1.65 billion 0.49 $87.31 million $0.46 9.43

Analyst Recommendations

Exxaro Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Ferroglobe.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Exxaro Resources and Ferroglobe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxaro Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Exxaro Resources has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Exxaro Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ferroglobe pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ferroglobe pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Exxaro Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. The company also offers ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; and nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron. In addition, it provides silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. Further, the company operates quartz mines in South Africa, Spain, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

