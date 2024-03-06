EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Insider Activity

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $37,159,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,298.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 588,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,038,235 shares in the company, valued at $102,649,995. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,443,235 shares of company stock worth $27,051,095 and have sold 1,991,040 shares worth $39,110,046. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.